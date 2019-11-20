Sana Mir, former captain and Pakistan’s most-capped player, announced on Wednesday that she will take a break from international cricket to “plan and reset future objectives.”

The 33-year-old bowling all-rounder will miss next month’s ICC Women’s Championship One-Day Internationals as well as the Twenty20 International series against England to be held in Kuala Lumpur.

“I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month’s series against England,” Mir was quoted as saying in a release by Pakistan Cricket Board.

“My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women’s team in the series against England and I am sure they’ll produce their best cricket.”

The release did not state a specific reason for the break or the duration of it.

Mir has played 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 151 ODI wickets and 89 in the shortest format of the game. Her last series was the ODIs against Bangladesh earlier this month.

Pakistan will play world champions England in three ODIs and as many T20Is starting from December 9 at the Kinrara Oval.