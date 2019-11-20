Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to look into details of the recent match-fixing scandal that has rocked the Karnataka Premier League, PTI reported.

The SIT has been formed within the Central Crime Branch that is investigating the KPL fixing scam. Rao said that means like blackmailing of players through honey-trapping had been used.

“On the basis of information that we have got we have arrested seven persons so far. I have directed our Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil to collect information about all KPL teams,” Rao said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the matches would have been decided already – who should score how much runs and who should win or lose.

“Today there are many non-playing cricketers involved than those playing on the field, and it has become a business for them as they travel to Dubai, West Indies and other foreign countries and stay at five-star hotels. They have also indulged in blackmailing of players through honey trap. The game has become insignificant and the activities of these people involved in betting have only increased,” he added.

He said regulatory bodies of the game like BCCI and KSCA have remained silent and urged them to take action.

“We have issued notices to all teams asking for videos, scoresheet, details of the managers and others. I have formed a small SIT within the CCB to go deep into this. Let’s see where it goes, he added.

The CCB had recently issued a Lookout Circular against the Bellary Tuskers team owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy in connection with the case while Belagavi Panthers owner Asfak Ali Thara had been arrested earlier.

Two cricket players – CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi – were also arrested recently in connection with the scandal.