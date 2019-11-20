Mauricio Pochettino’s legacy at Tottenham Hotspur has finally come to an end. The Argentine was sacked on Tuesday just five months after reaching the Champions League final following a poor start to the Premier League season. But, it is still unsure whether he was shown the door due to his souring relations with the club board or because of their early-season struggles.

Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager:



⚪️ Most wins by a Spurs manager in post-war era (159)

⚪️ Four consecutive top four PL finishes

⚪️ First ever Champions League final



In five years as Tottenham boss, Pochettino failed to add any significant trophies to the Spurs cabinet with only pre-season tournament Audi Cup being lifted by Harry Kane and Co. In fact, he has never managed to win a single trophy in his managerial career.

Pochettino, 47, joined Spurs from Southampton in 2014 and has been instrumental in turning Tottenham into Champions League regulars over the past four seasons.

That culminated in a dramatic run to the club’s first-ever European Cup final in June, which they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid. However, domestically results have been on the decline since February.

Spurs had the faltering fortunes of Arsenal and Manchester United to thank for them clinging onto a top-four finish last season as they won just three of their final 12 league games.

The form has continued at the start of this season with Pochettino leaving the club already 11 points outside the Premier League top four and 20 behind leaders Liverpool.

Pochettino’s biggest win at Tottenham came in a 7-0 drubbing of Tranmere earlier this year, while October’s 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League was his worst defeat.

One of Spurs’ greats

Before the 2019/20 season kicked off, Pochettino had the best win percentage in the Premier League compared to any other Spurs manager. However, their early-season slump has put him behind predecessor Tim Sherwood, the Englishman being in charge of only 22 league games.

Pochettino was just seven games away from reaching the 300-mark in all competitions that included 160 wins, 60 draws and 73 losses.

He is fourth-placed (293) in the all-time list of managers to have managed the highest number of games at the club, only behind Bill Nicholson (832), Peter McWilliam (505), and Keith Burkinshaw (431).

Manager Wins Draws Losses Win percentage Tim Sherwood 13 3 6 59.1 Mauricio Pochettino 113 43 46 55.9 Andre Villas-Boas 29 12 13 53.7 Harry Redknapp 71 37 36 49.3 Martin Jol 47 30 36 41.6 Spurs managers with the best win percantage in the Premier League

Struggles against top six

Pochettino achieved some memorable wins against the top six, beating the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

But ever since took charge ahead of the 2014-‘15 season, Spurs only managed to secure three wins from their 27 Premier League away games against the big six. During their period they drew nine while being defeated 16 times.

He picked up just 60 points from 52 games against the top six. Only Arsenal have much poorer record, with 51 points. But since Pochettino took over Spurs, they have suffered more defeats compared to their rivals from the top six.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Points Liverpool 55 22 21 12 87 Manchester City 52 24 11 17 83 Manchester United 53 20 17 16 77 Chelsea 52 17 17 18 68 Tottenham Hotspur 53 15 15 23 60 Arsenal 53 10 21 22 51 Pochettino's total record against all top-six teams since August 2014

Pochettino vs Mourinho

The job done by Pochettino at Tottenham was all the more remarkable given the tight budget he was afforded by club chairman Levy for transfers and wages in comparison to their Premier League rivals, as the club built a new stadium at a cost of over $1.3 billion.

Instead, much of Pochettino’s success came from nurturing a squad of young players into household names such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

After 18 months without signing a single player, Levy finally loosened the purse strings to buy Tanguy Ndombele for a club record £63 million in July and added Giovani lo Celso on loan as well as Ryan Sessegnon.

Although now Pochettino has been replaced by a big name such as Mourinho, there will be questions over whether the Portuguese’s pragmatic style can mesh with Tottenham’s tradition of attacking football, a problem he also faced at Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho Mauricio Pochettino Games 909 514 Wins 589 235 Draws 186 118 Losses 134 161 Win percentage 64.8 45.7 Trophies 25 0

(with AFP inputs)