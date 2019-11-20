Jose Mourinho was at Tottenham’s training ground to meet his new squad following his appointment as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement at the struggling Premier League club on Wednesday.

He was due to take training on Wednesday before his first press conference on Thursday ahead of his first game in charge at West Ham on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Portuguese duo Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos who worked at Lille became part of compatriot Mourinho’s staff at Tottenham Hotspur, the club said on Wednesday.

Sacramento, 30, was the assistant coach to Christophe Galtier in northern France and will work in the same capacity in north London. He initially joined Lille in January 2017 and worked under former coach Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked later that year.

Santos has worked as a goalkeeping coach at Lille since the summer of 2018.

Now 46, he was a goalkeeper on the books at Benfica in 2000 when Mourinho began his coaching career with the Lisbon giants.

Both men were close to Luis Campos, the Portuguese transfer guru who works as an advisor for Lille and is also close to Mourinho, who was appointed Spurs manager earlier on Wednesday.

Apart from the duo, Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra have also joined Spurs’ backroom staff taking up roles as Tactical Analyst and Technical Analyst respectively. Both have also worked under Jose in the past with Ricardo, a former manager of Santa Clara and Kuala Lumpar, having spent time at Old Trafford, while Giovanni worked as an analyst at both Chelsea and Manchester United.

(With AFP inputs)