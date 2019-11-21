Children’s Welfare School in Andheri suffered an ignominy of going into the record books of the prestigious Harris Shield U-16 cricket tournament in Mumbai when not even one batsman could score a run and they lost the match against Swami Vivekanand International School by a massive 754 runs, Sportstar reported.

Instances of lop-sided matches in Mumbai school cricket competitions have been on the rise in the last few years with the top schools plundering the underdogs and allowing their top players to chase batting records.

In 2016, Pranav Dhanawade had scored 1099 not out in a U-16 inter-school match organised by Mumbai Cricket Association against a bunch of players who were just about 12 and were playing with the leather cricket ball for the first time.

In Wednesday’s match, SVIS was runaway favourites even before the start and had opted to bat first to get some much needed batting practice ahead of tougher encounters.

Meet Mayekar scored an unbeaten 338 runs in just 134 balls with seven sixes and 56 boundaries on the small field at Azad Maidan. With the ball being hit for boundaries very often, Children’s Academy could bowl only 39 overs in the stipulated time and had conceded 605 runs. They were then penalised 156 runs for the six overs short-fall and were set a target of 762 runs to win.

In reply, not a single Children’s Academy batsman could open his account as six of them were bowled, two run out, one given LBW and the other caught and bowled. Alok Pal claimed six wickets for the winners.

The team managed to score just seven runs in the six overs but all of them were extras – six wides and one bye.