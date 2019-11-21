The Board of Control for Cricket in India is contemplating adding only one franchise, instead of two as earlier planned, to the Indian Premier League for the next two seasons.

After considering various factors, the board decided that adding the 10th team is a decision that can be taken after 2023 when the International Cricket Council releases the new Future Tours Program.

For now, 90-plus matches in the IPL seem to be unlikely given the packed schedule of international cricketers. A nine-team IPL will allow the tournament to be conducted around 76 matches for which the existing window can be stretched.

The BCCI is thinking of a base price of $300 million for the new franchise but is unsure of how many bidders are ready for it.

“There are buyers. That’s not the point,” The Times of India quoted a source as saying. “But are there enough buyers coming to the table where bidding can be a competitive process? For one franchise? Yes, For two? Let’s see.”

The board is hoping for a franchise from Ahmedabad as the new cricket stadium is going to be the world’s biggest and the city has a big following for the game.

“There will be takers, given the following for cricket in Ahmedabad and the resources available there,” the source said. “So, if a tender is brought out for one franchise right now, there’ll certainly be a great amount of interest and will set a future benchmark.”

The Sardar Patel stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, is under construction and will have a capacity of around 1.1 lakh once finished, most likely in March next year.