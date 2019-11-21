Elavenil Valarivan won India’s second gold medal of the day at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Final leading the field through the women’s 10m air rifle final on Thursday.

The 20-year-old beat a loaded draw, which included four Indian shooters, to claim the season-ending trophy with a score of 250.8 in Putian, China.

The Indian faced a nervy final series – 9.4 and 10.4 – but her lead from the start was enough to see her edge ahead by 0.1 point in the end. Ying-Shin Lin Chinese Taipei won silver while Romania’s Laura-Georgeta won bronze.

Mehuli Ghosh, the other Indian in the final, finished in sixth place while Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil were 15th and 13th in qualification respectively.

Earlier in the day, Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal winning the women’s 10m air pistol.

In the men’s 10m air rifle, teenager Divyansh Singh Panwar reached the final as well.