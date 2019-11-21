India’s Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday jumped to the fourth position in the batting charts while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is placed second among bowlers in the latest International Cricket Council women’s T20I Player Rankings.

Besides Rodrigues, 15-year-old opener Shafali Verma also made significant progress after playing a stellar role in a stunning 5-0 series sweep over the West Indies.

Rodrigues moved up three places to fourth position and Verma gained 57 slots to reach the 30th spot as India leapfrogged the West Indies to fourth in the team rankings. Verma became the youngest Indian to score an international fifty, beating Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year record. She smashed back-to-back fifties in the first two games.

Rodrigues scored 96 runs, including a knock of 50 in the final match on Wednesday whereas Verma finished as the highest run-getter and player of the series with 158 runs. Another India batter to advance in the rankings is senior batter Veda Krishnamurthy, who scored 77 runs including a match-winning unbeaten 57 in the final match. The 27-year-old moved from 61st to 49th in the list.

There are now three Indian bowlers in the top five as left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has moved up from fifth to second spot. Deepti Sharma, who took eight wickets in the series, has retained her fourth position while Poonam Yadav is fifth.

Off-spinner Anuja Patil (up eight places to 21st) and fast bowler Shikha Pandey (up 11 places to 43rd) too have made notable progress in the latest rankings that also takes into account performances in Pakistan’s home series against Bangladesh, which the former won 3-0.

For West Indies, wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle progressed three places to 68th among batters while spinners Hayley Matthews (up nine places to 27th) and Anisa Mohammed (up two places to 45th) have advanced in the bowlers’ list.

Pakistan’s frontline batter Javeria Khan has moved into the top 20 with 111 runs against Bangladesh, which included two half-centuries, while Umaima Sohail has moved up to 64th. Among bowlers, Anam Amin (up 16 places to 12th) and Diana Baig (up 29 places to 63rd) are the notable gainers.

For Bangladesh, Sanjida Islam has gained 11 slots to reach 75th position among batters while Jahanara Alam has gained 22 slots and is now in 15th place. In the team rankings, India (260) have gained eight points to move to fourth position while the West Indies are now fifth at 248 after losing 10 points.

Thailand, who have qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, are in 11th position, four points behind Ireland.