India’s spin bowling duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who had played a part in many a win between 2017 and the 2019 ICC World Cup, will be reunited in the limited-overs series against West Indies at home next month.

The Indians are going with a full-strength squad in both formats with pacers Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also getting a nod. Both bowlers have had a long break from Twenty20 Internationals. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah continue to recover from injuries as Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar get an extended run in national colours.

There is still no sign of former India captain MS Dhoni, who hasn’t played an international game since India’s semi-final exit against New Zealand. Spinner Washington Sundar gets another chance in the T20I squad to cement his place in the side but Sanju Samson, who was picked against Bangladesh, misses out. Rishabh Pant is the only keeper against West Indies in the Virat-Kohli led side. India play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the Windies starting on December 6.

India ODI squad: Kohli (c), Rohit, Dhawan, Rahul, Iyer, Pandey, Pant (wk), Dube, Jadhav, Jadeja, Chahal, Kuldeep, Chahar, Shami, Bhuvneshwar.

T20I squad: Kohli (c), Rohit, Dhawan, Rahul, Iyer, Pandey, Pant (wk), Dube, Washington Sundar, Jadeja, Chahal, Kuldeep, Chahar, Shami, Bhuvneshwar.