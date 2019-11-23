Virat Kohli on Friday became the fastest to 5000 runs as captain, completing the feat in 86 innings during day one of the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata that saw a few more records tumble.

As captain, Kohli was also the quickest to 4000 Tests runs (65 innings). He is now the sixth captain to reach the 5000-run mark.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara also reached a milestone as he completed 15,000 first-class runs with his knock of 55 in Kolkata.

Wriddhiman Saha, who had an exceptional day behind the stumps, also had a milestone to celebrate on opening day of pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens.

Saha’s exceptional catching, Indian pacers’ heroics with the pink ball and Kohli’s half century threw up interesting numbers on what was a historic day for Indian cricket.

Here’s a wrap of the statistical highlights from Eden Gardens after Friday’s action:

Quickest to......runs as captain in Tests:

1000 : Don Bradman (11 inns)

2000 : Don Bradman (24 inns)

3000 : Don Bradman (37 inns)

4000 : Virat Kohli (65 inns)

5000 : Virat Kohli (86 inns)#PinkBallTest#Pinkball#INDvBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 22, 2019

60.31 in ODIs

54.35 in Tests

50.00 in T20Is

50.00 in pink ball cricket



Virat Kohli, the only man to average 50 in all formats.



🐐#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IHChaYWNS0 — bet365 (@bet365) November 22, 2019

Kohli beat Australian great Ricky Ponting to become the fastest Test captain to reach 5000 runs, achieving the feat in eleven fewer innings. Here is the complete list of skippers to do so.

Player Innings needed to reach 5000 Test runs as captain Virat Kohli 86 Ricky Ponting 97 Clive Lloyd 106 Graeme Smith 110 Allan Border 116 Stephen Fleming 130

There was more history created at the Eden Gardens than India and Bangladesh playing their first-ever pink-ball Test. Indian pacers deserve a lot of credit for that.

This is only the second instance of India taking lead on first day's play after bowling first.



Previous instance came vs Zim in Harare in 2005/06.

Score at the end of 1st day: Ind (195/1) vs Zim (161)#INDvBAN #PinkBallTest — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 22, 2019

Indian Pace bowlers



2015 to 2017



Wickets - 105, Avg - 30.97, SR - 64.6 , 5w - 1



2018 & 19



Wickets-71, Avg - 15.11, SR- 30.7 , 5w - 3#PaceQuartet #INDvBAN — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) November 22, 2019

Indian seamers taking all ten wickets in an inngs in home Tests



vs Eng Mumbai WS 1981/82

vs WI Ahmedabad 1983/84

vs SL Kolkata 2017/18

vs Ban Kolkata 2019/20 *#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 22, 2019

Shortest 1st inngs of a Test in India



20.0 Ind v SA Ahmedabad 2007/08

27.0 Ind v NZ Mohali 1999/00

30.3 Ban v Ind Kolkata 2019/20 *

30.5 Ind v WI Delhi 1987/88



Previous shortest by a visiting side: 49.1 overs by Pak, Bengaluru, 1986/87 (Pak won by 16 runs)#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 22, 2019

Ishant Sharma’s 12-year wait for a five-for on home soil also came to an end.

Five-fors for Ishant Sharma at home in Tests:



v Pakistan, Bangalore, 2007

v Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2019*#INDvsBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 22, 2019

The last occasion Ishant Sharma claimed a five wicket haul at home - nearly 12 years ago at Bangalore in Dec 2007 against Pak.

He was then playing his only 2nd Test match of his career and was just 19 years! Today he is playing his 96th Test match!#IndvBan #IndvsBan#pinkball — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 22, 2019

The pacers had a big day in Kolkata, but one man, in particular, played a big hand in their success. Quite literally too.

Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha caught pretty much everything that came his way, reaching a milestone of his own in the process.

Tests to 100 dismissals as WK (India)



35 MS Dhoni/ Wriddhiman Saha

39 Kiran More

41 Nayan Mongia

42 Syed Kirmani#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 22, 2019

And in the final session, Pujara also had a moment to celebrate apart from his fourth half century in five innings.