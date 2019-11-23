Virat Kohli on Friday became the fastest to 5000 runs as captain, completing the feat in 86 innings during day one of the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata that saw a few more records tumble.
As captain, Kohli was also the quickest to 4000 Tests runs (65 innings). He is now the sixth captain to reach the 5000-run mark.
Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara also reached a milestone as he completed 15,000 first-class runs with his knock of 55 in Kolkata.
Wriddhiman Saha, who had an exceptional day behind the stumps, also had a milestone to celebrate on opening day of pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens.
Saha’s exceptional catching, Indian pacers’ heroics with the pink ball and Kohli’s half century threw up interesting numbers on what was a historic day for Indian cricket.
Here’s a wrap of the statistical highlights from Eden Gardens after Friday’s action:
Kohli beat Australian great Ricky Ponting to become the fastest Test captain to reach 5000 runs, achieving the feat in eleven fewer innings. Here is the complete list of skippers to do so.
|Player
|Innings needed to reach 5000 Test runs as captain
|Virat Kohli
|86
|Ricky Ponting
|97
|Clive Lloyd
|106
|Graeme Smith
|110
|Allan Border
|116
|Stephen Fleming
|130
There was more history created at the Eden Gardens than India and Bangladesh playing their first-ever pink-ball Test. Indian pacers deserve a lot of credit for that.
Ishant Sharma’s 12-year wait for a five-for on home soil also came to an end.
The pacers had a big day in Kolkata, but one man, in particular, played a big hand in their success. Quite literally too.
Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha caught pretty much everything that came his way, reaching a milestone of his own in the process.
And in the final session, Pujara also had a moment to celebrate apart from his fourth half century in five innings.