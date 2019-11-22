Ishant Sharma on Friday said the India pacers had to figure out the right length to bowl with pink ball after not getting swing on day one of the second Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Ishant took his tenth five wicket-haul, helping India bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 106 in the historic day-night Test.

“It was a lot of different from red ball. Initially, we bowled the right length but did not get any swing. We [pacers] had a discussion and found out the right length to bowl with the pink ball,” the pacer said at the close of play.

After a long wait of 12 years, Ishant finally got a five-wicket haul (5/22) at home. “I’m enjoying my cricket right now,” he said. “Initially, I used to take more pressure on my performance, to take wickets and beat batsmen so many things. Now I don’t think much. Obviously, I’ve got experience now so I adjust my length according to the conditions quickly.”

The 31-year-old has not featured in the One-day International team since 2016, while his last T20I experience was in 2013. “Yes, it feels sad sometimes. But, I’ve reached a stage in life I’ve stopped worrying about those things. I’m now 31 and if I start worrying about in which format I’m in then I cannot perform.

“I just want to play, be it Ranji Trophy or India. That’s the simple thing. If you enjoy playing you do well. If you start cribbing for small things you can never improve.”

Ishant led the attack as pacers took all ten wickets in the innings. He was supported by Umesh Yadav (2/29) and Mohammed Shami (2/36).