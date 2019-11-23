Virat Kohli put on a masterclass in front-foot batting on his way to yet another Test century to put India in complete command against Bangladesh on the second day of the day-night Test in Kolkata on Saturday.

India reached 289/4 against Bangladesh at lunch on the second day.

Skipper Kohli (130) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) were at the crease during the break with India leading by 183 runs. India lost the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in the first session, but not before the vice-captain scored his fourth 50-plus score on the trot in Tests.

Kohli scored his 41st international century (across formats) as a captain to equal the record held by Ricky Ponting. The Indian captain, however, took half the number of innings to reach this landmark (188 compared to Ponting’s 376).

Brief scores :

Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 all out

India 1st Innings: 289 for 4 in 76 overs (Virat Kohli 130*; Ebadat Hossain 2/77).