For India skipper Virat Kohli, it was another record-setting day on the cricket field.

The 31-year-old batsman, who has made it a habit to shatter milestones in cricket, equalled the record set by Ricky Ponting for scoring the most number of international centuries across formats as captain. This was Kohli’s 41st ton as captain and he got to the record held by Ponting in exactly half the number of innings: 188 compared to 376.

One of Bangladesh’s concussion substitutes for the match, Taijul Islam, sent back Kohli on 136 with a stunning outfield catch on day two of the first day-night Test for both teams. It was a necessary breakthrough for the visitors because yet another double century seemed imminent for Kohli.

Taijul returned to the XI alongwith Mehidy Hasan as substitutes for Nayeem Hasan and Liton Das, both of whom pulled out due to concussion fears after being hit on the helmet in India’s pink ball debut in Kolkata.

Taijul, a left-arm spinner, made it count with a wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for 51 and then played a big hand in Kohli’s prized wicket off paceman Ebadat Hossain.

Kohli, who completed his 27th Test century in the first session, flicked a sliding leg-side delivery from Ebadat to be caught by a diving Taijul at fine leg. Taijul seemed to have misjudged the ball before he leapt to his right and remained airborne while taking the catch with both hands.

It was Ebadat’s third delivery with the second new ball that Bangladesh took in the 81st over.

A disbelieving Kohli returned to a standing ovation from the packed crowd at Eden Gardens that remains sold out for the first four days of the spectacle.

India declared with a lead of 241 runs.

Here’s a selection of the reactions to Kohli’s classy century:

Hundred stats are great and all, but the most amazing set of numbers in Kohli’s career is he averages more than fifty in all three international formats. That is RIDICULOUS. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) November 23, 2019

He’s on one here! Best player to watch batting??? Surely! #kohli #INDvBAN — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 23, 2019

Red ball - Scored a century in his first innings as captain.



White ball - Scored a century in his second innings as captain.



Pink ball - Scored a century in his first innings as captain.



Virat Kohli = 👑#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/sGDAoCu22Q — bet365 (@bet365) November 23, 2019

Kohli’s march to all-time greatness continues uninterrupted. Weak opponents, sure, but a century does not come as a gift. And what an amazing converion rate! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 23, 2019

Most Test 100s as captain:

Graeme Smith 👉 25

Virat Kohli 👉 20

Ricky Ponting 👉 19



Kohli has gone to No.2 on the list today! #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/EOaI6QqLMF — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2019

Virat Kohli's last score across various formats & leagues at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata



T20Is: 55* v Pakistan, World T20 2016

ODIs: 92 v Australia, 2nd ODI 2017

Tests: 130* (Batting) v Bangladesh, 2nd Test 2019



IPL: 100 v KKR, 2019 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/54l7VEb5sK — Perry's Warrior #AnyoneButKXIP (@k_vijayendra8) November 23, 2019

Another classy century. 27. In the same number of innings it took Tendulkar. Kohli idolises Tendulkar, he is, literally, following in his footsteps — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 23, 2019

India's first pink-ball hundred, very fittingly by King Kohli!



Save this tweet, might come in a KBC question for 7 Cr. 👅#INDvBAN — Manya (@CSKian716) November 23, 2019

Most international 100s as Captain:



V Kohli - 41*(188 inns)

Ponting - 41 (376 inns)

G Smith - 33 (368 inns)

S Smith - 20 (118 inns)

M Clarke - 19 (171 inns)@imVkohli 🐐#INDvsBAN — 17 (@varun_rayudu) November 23, 2019

So Virat Kohli Becomes The First Indian To Score A Century With Red, White & Pink Ball.. What A Player, Trend Setter.. 🔥🔥🔥 #INDvBAN — Adil 🇮🇳 (@Addi_Salman) November 23, 2019

13th time today that I saw Kohli score a ton, live from the stadium.



From scoring a ton to displaying cover drives & straight drives to smashing 4 consecutive boundaries. 1st Indian to score a ton in pink ball test cricket.



The unreal metaphor of living @imVkohli ❤️#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/sbhxpAl0rS — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) November 23, 2019

Kohli played exactly half the no. of innings Ponting played as captain pic.twitter.com/xmuWQePvOt — Abhi (@fakeacc_18) November 23, 2019

are you even allowed to be as good as Virat Kohli is? #INDvBAN — arsee. (@dream24ifiedx) November 23, 2019

Nothing new today:



Kohli made a century



Amit Shah formed Government



Sony Max is showing Sooryavansham#IndvBan #MaharashtraPolitics — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 23, 2019

I haven't seen any player in the world who plays better extra cover drive than Virat Kohli - Sunil Gavaskar on air. #KingKohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/JCJhRq0Rgb — Jayesh😎 (@jayeshvk16) November 23, 2019