Indian golfer Rashid Khan was three-under through 10 holes when play at the Sabah Masters was halted due to inclement weather in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia on Saturday.

Rashid is now eight-under for the tournament, and the third round will resume on Sunday morning.

Rashid is one of the nine players tied second and three shots behind young Thai Phachara Khongwatmai.

Phachara fired three birdies against a bogey in his opening eight holes to extend his lead to three before the penultimate round was halted.

All 69 players who made the halfway cut have yet to complete the third round.

The weather on Sunday, however, will determine if there will be a Monday finish for the first edition of the Sabah Masters.

A decision will be made for the tournament to spill into Monday if the final group, featuring Phachara, Dongha Lee and Sungho Lee, can manage to complete 13 holes of the final round on Sunday.

Should the final group fail to get in 13 holes on Sunday, the fourth round will be cancelled and the tournament results will be based on the 54-hole scores.

As nine of the 67 players who made the cut were able to complete their third round, Udayan Mane, one-under through nine, was tied 10th alongside last week’s winner, Joohyung Kim.

Aman Raj moved up with two-under through 11 and was tied 12th at six-under, while Karandeep Kochhar was three-under through 16 and was five-under at tied 19.

Aadil Bedi was one-under through 15 and three-under to be tied 27. Khalin Joshi, one-under through 12 was tied 40th and Jyoti Randhawa, par through eight, was tied 51st.

Lahiri stages comeback

India’s Anirban Lahiri staged a superb comeback with four birdies in five holes to make the cut at the RSM Classic in Sea Island.

With rounds of 71 and 67, Lahiri is tied-59th while his compatriot Arjun Atwal, who shot 71 each in the first two rounds, missed the cut.

Lahiri, who shot one-under on the first day, dropped a bogey on his first hole. A birdie on 14th brought him back to even for the day.

The 32-year-old then shot birdies on the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth holes. He dropped a shot on ninth but survived the cut.

Tyler Duncan shot a 9-under 61 including seven birdies and an eagle for his best score on the PGA Tour.

Duncan finished a round each on the Plantation and Seaside courses at 14-under 128, giving him at two-shot cushion over Sebastian Munoz (63) and Rhein Gibson (64) and DJ Trahan, who shot 9-under 63.

Defending champion Charles Howell III failed to make the cut, along with tournament host Davis Love III. Also missing the cut were Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and Kevin Kisner.