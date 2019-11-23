Indian ace Saurav Ghosal almost pulled off a stunner but the five-game quarter-final thriller against the top seed Mohamed El Shorbagy of Egypt ended in the latter’s favour late on Friday in the Channel VAS squash championship, a PSA World Tour gold event being held in Surrey.

The Egyptian just about managed to beat the seventh-seeded Indian 5-11,11-9,11-9, 10-12, 12-10 and it took him 85 minutes to complete the task and in the process saved a match ball and some anxious moments.

The seventh-seeded Indian had met El Shorbagy in the World Championship where the Egyptian won after staving off stiff resistance from the Indian. In Surrey it was more of the same as El Shorbagy was made to toil hard for the win.

Ghosal had beaten England’s Tom Richards of England 11-3, 11-5, 11-5 to set up a quarter-final clash with the Egyptian.