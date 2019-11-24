Saina Nehwal won’t be part of the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League. The star Indian badminton player announced her withdrawal from the league on her Twitter account on Sunday.

Nehwal, who also withdrew from this week’s Korean Open, said she was struggling with her pancreatitis and injuries.

“I won’t be part of the PBL Season 5,” Nehwal tweeted. “I haven’t been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better.”

Hey everyone , I won’t be part of the PBL Season 5 . I haven’t been well most part of the year due to pancreatitis and injuries and I would like to take time during the PBL to prepare better . I want to say sorry to all my fans and I hope to be part of the next season of PBL . — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 24, 2019

The 29-year-old played the Hong Kong Open two weeks back and since been out of action. In Hong Kong, she suffered a first-round exit from the tournament after losing to China’s Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22.

World number nine Nehwal has been struggling with form this year as she has faced first-round exits from five tournaments. Last month, Cai had knocked out Nehwal in the first round of the China Open.

The fifth season of PBL begins from January 20 next year and Nehwal was part of the North Eastern Warriors teams. She had played for the Awadhe Warriors for three years before changing bases for season four.

The auctions for season five are scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 26.