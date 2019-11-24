Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy won the men’s doubles title at the India International Challenge badminton tournament, played at the Cricket Club of India courts in Mumbai, on Sunday.

The duo defeated Thailand’s Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Kittisak Namdash 21-15, 21-15 in a match that lasted 32 minutes. Kaushal Dharmamer, though, fought hard but lost the men’s singles final on Sunday.

The Indian went down 19-21, 21-8, 14-21 against fifth seed Xiaodong Sheng from Canada in a 50-minute duel. Dharmamer had not lost a single game in his first four matches in the competition and he seemed to have the upper hand in the final on Sunday after taking the second game comfortable.

But Zheng made a brilliant comeback by winning seven points in a row in the third game after being 10-12 down. That gave the Canadian all the momentum and he ran away with the contest.

Results of the other finals in the tournament:

Mixed doubles: Second seeds Cheah Yee See and Hoo Pang Ron from Malaysia defeated compatriots Tan Pearly Koong Le and Chia Weijei 21-15, 21-15 in 35 minutes.

Women’s singles: Top seed Porntip Buranaprasertsuk from Thailand defeated compatriot Benyapa Aimsaard 21-18, 21-11 in 38 minutes.

Women’s doubles: Malaysia’s Tan Pearly Koong Le and Thinaah Muralitharan defeated compatriots Teoh Mei Xing and Yap Ling 21-18, 21-14 in 30 minutes.