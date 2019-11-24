Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri sunk four birdies on his second nine to card a four-under 66 that pushed him to Tied 39th after the third round at the RSM Classic, St. Simons Island on Sunday.

Lahiri, who made the cut on the line, though, was a long way behind the leaders.

Lahiri, who birdied once and bogeyed once in his first nine had four birdies on second, fourth, sixth and eighth holes.

Meanwhile, Brendon Todd, winner in his last two starts, gave himself a chance to join Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson in an elite group to have won three times in a row on the PGA Tour.

With six birdies on the front side of the Seaside Course, he shot an 8-under 62 to tie the 54-hole tournament record and build a two-shot lead.

Not since Dustin Johnson in 2017 has anyone won three straight starts on the PGA TOUR. Not since Tiger Woods in 2006 has anyone won three straight tournaments on the PGA TOUR schedule.

Todd was at 18-under 194, who shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66), who already has won this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Tyler Duncan, who started with a two-shot lead, made 18 pars for a 70 and was four shots behind.

Aman Raj loses in play-off

Indian golfer Aman Raj came within a whisker of his first Asian tour title before losing in a four-way play-off at the Sabah Masters in Kota Kinabalu on Sunday.

Aman Raj shot a brilliant eight-under 63 despite missing some birdie putts, but that put him into a play-off alongside Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert, who emerged the winner.

Phachara Khongwatmai and Australian David Gleeson were the other two players in the play-off.

Pavit marked his week’s best efforts with a closing six-under-par 65 to force extra time with Phachara (67), Gleeson (68) and Raj (63) after the quartet ended regulation play with matching totals of 13-under-par 271s at the USD300,000 full-field Asian Tour event.

The first play-off hole, which was held on the par-four 18, saw Raj bow out with a bogey while the others made pars. The remaining trio found the center fairway on the second extra hole but their second shots were all short of the green.

Pavit took his second Asian Tour title with an incredible chip-in birdie on the second play-off hole as Raj was eliminated in the first play-off holes missing a four-foot par putt. The 30-year-old Pavit suffered a play-off defeat at the Thailand Open two weeks ago.

It was Pavit who sealed the deal with his 15-yard chip-in birdie from the fringe while Phachara and Gleeson missed their chips to settle for pars. Pavit’s birdie on the 74th hole is only the second one recorded in the final round of the Sabah Masters.

Raj secured his 2019 Asian Tour card after coming through the Qualifying School last December. He has enjoyed a consistent season so far, missing only three cuts in 11 starts.

The 24-year-old Indian would mark his best result ever on the Asian Tour with his joint runner-up finish at the Sabah Masters this week.