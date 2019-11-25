World No 1 Rafael Nadal closed out his record-breaking year with one more trophy as he almost single-handedly powered Spain to a sixth Davis Cup title on Sunday. In the process, he won his 32nd straight Davis Cup match, a streak stretching back to 2004.

His 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) win over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in front of an adoring home crowd at the Caja Magica gave Spain an unassailable 2-0 lead after Roberto Bautista Agut earlier battled past Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

The 33-year-old played eight matches in six days and was unbeaten through the week, coming straight from the ATP Finals in London. He won eight out of eight rubbers, including two in the singles and doubles in a pulsating semi-final win over Britain on Saturday.

The Davis Cup title was the cherry on the cake in a year be became the oldest year-end ATP world No 1, won his 12th title and Roland Garros and a fourth US Open to get to 19 Grand Slam title – just one behind Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20. He also won two Masters title, including his first-ever hardcourt title defence as Rogers Cup.

Here’s a look at how the tennis community on Twitter reacted to Nadal and Spain’s triumph

Nadal in 2019:

🏆 Roland Garros

🏆 US Open

🏆 Davis Cup

🏆 Rome

🏆 Montreal



Aus Open F

SFs in Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Wimbledon, Paris.



Oldest ever year end #1 at 33yo. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 24, 2019

🇪🇸 Davis Cup Titles...



2004 🏆

2008 🏆

2009 🏆

2011 🏆

2019 🏆#DavisCupMadridFinals #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/PJSGpu0bJX — Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) November 24, 2019

Nadal’s career is one long list of superhuman efforts.



And winning 8 matches in 6 days to help Spain win the #DavisCupFinals at home has got to be up there with the best of them.



He didn’t even lose serve once. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) November 24, 2019

🔸 THE STREAK CONTINUES 🔸



Rafael Nadal has won his last 32 Davis Cup matches.



It's the longest undefeated Singles & Doubles run in 119 years of Davis Cup history.#DavisCupMadridFinals — 9-7 in the 5th (@97InThe5th) November 24, 2019

This was Nadal back in March, sounding heartbroken after being forced to withdraw from his Indian Wells SF against Federer.



Six months later: Rome W, Roland-Garros W, Montreal W, US Open W, year-end world #1, #DavisCupFinals W.



Phenome-Nadal resilience. pic.twitter.com/2HFENufhpb — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) November 24, 2019

Nadal finishes 2019 at 59-7:



Wins French & US Open to get to 19 majors

Makes final at AO, SF Wimbledon

Oldest men's year-end No. 1

Leads Spain to Davis Cup title at home



Oh and he got married. — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) November 24, 2019

Nadal not only finishes the year at No. 1. He finishes the year by leading Spain to the new-age Davis Cup title at home. Holds off Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Spain an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the final over Canada. Nothing left to prove but he proved it anyway — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) November 24, 2019

They should create another team competition in 2020 and call it Rafael Nadal vs. The World.



oh wait, we've already been watching that this entire week. — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) November 23, 2019

Congratulations Spain and their top guy @RafaelNadal, who cares so deeply about this competition and was inspirational all the way to the end. Roberto Bautista Agut showed great resolve to play - and win - given the circumstances. Bad luck Canada, you came so close. 🚀 https://t.co/SAlR3ghejU — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) November 24, 2019

🎉 ¡Equipazoooo, ya tenemos la sexta Copa Davis para España! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/TxqkQe4S7P — Roberto BautistaAgut (@BautistaAgut) November 24, 2019

Sin palabras para alguien tan especial @BautistaAgut 👏👏💪💪 pic.twitter.com/UMMfSjLB1I — David Ferrer (@DavidFerrer87) November 24, 2019