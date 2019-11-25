World No 1 Rafael Nadal closed out his record-breaking year with one more trophy as he almost single-handedly powered Spain to a sixth Davis Cup title on Sunday. In the process, he won his 32nd straight Davis Cup match, a streak stretching back to 2004.
His 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) win over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in front of an adoring home crowd at the Caja Magica gave Spain an unassailable 2-0 lead after Roberto Bautista Agut earlier battled past Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.
The 33-year-old played eight matches in six days and was unbeaten through the week, coming straight from the ATP Finals in London. He won eight out of eight rubbers, including two in the singles and doubles in a pulsating semi-final win over Britain on Saturday.
The Davis Cup title was the cherry on the cake in a year be became the oldest year-end ATP world No 1, won his 12th title and Roland Garros and a fourth US Open to get to 19 Grand Slam title – just one behind Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20. He also won two Masters title, including his first-ever hardcourt title defence as Rogers Cup.
Here’s a look at how the tennis community on Twitter reacted to Nadal and Spain’s triumph