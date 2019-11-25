New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner had a terrific outing in the first Test against England. He not only picked up three top-order wickets on day four to set up a deserved win for New Zealand, Santner also played a crucial knock with the bat.

He scored his first Test century on day four during the record-breaking partnership with double-centurion BJ Watling and picked up three for 53 in England’s second innings on Sunday.

He capped off the match with a stunning catch at short-cover position to dismiss Ollie Pope on day five as England were bowled out for 197, losing the match by an innings and 65 runs at Mount Maunganui.

Neil Wagner, who finished with a five-wicket haul, bowled a wide and low full-toss. Pope decided to throw his bat at it with no control over the shot.

It flew to the right of Santner, who stretched full-length to pull-off an incredible one-handed catch.