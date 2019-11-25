India pacer Umesh Yadav said bowling with a changed grip in the recent home series helped him achieve better control and consistency in delivering outswingers.

In the recently concluded pink-ball Test in Kolkata, Yadav finished with match figures of 8/81, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings against Bangladesh, to set up India’s innings and 46-run win in their first ever day-night Test.

“Tweaking my bowling grip helped immensely,” Yadav said during a conversation with teammate Rohit Sharma on BCCI.TV. “My grip was different earlier so one or two balls would swing while a couple of them would either get deflected from the legs or run down the leg side for boundaries as byes.

“So, I spoke to my coaches and during discussion, I felt, when I hold the ball properly, I have more control and chances of moving the ball. So, my outswinger became consistent and I could also throw in a few inswingers after making that change.”

Fellow pacer Ishant Sharma, who claimed five wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings and four in the second, said changing his wrist position helped him create angles which made life difficult for batsmen, especially left-handers.

“I created angles in my bowling on the basis of my wrist position. If I come round the wicket to the left-hander, it would be more difficult for the batsman,” Ishant said. “Before that, I couldn’t get the edge because it would land on off stump and go out. Now, I bowl at the stumps, so it becomes difficult for the batsman.”