Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev wrapped up their Latin America tennis tour – a series of exhibition games that saw them play in Chile, Argentina, Mexico, and Ecuador – with another win for the 38-year-old Swiss over his younger rival.

The five-country tour saw the world No 3 and 7 played against each other in front of huge, houseful crowds across the big cities in America and indulge in some on and off-court antics, much to the delight of tennis fans all over.

In the process, they also created an unprecedented event in tennis with 42,517 people packed into the specially-erected arena in the Plaza de Toros in Mexico for what was dubbed ‘The Greatest Match.’ The attendance record has not been ratified by the International Tennis Federation as it was not an official game.

While the tour had a few blips – the match in Colombia was cancelled because of the curfew in Bogota after violence following massive demonstrations against President Ivan Duque while there was uncertainty in Chile, a country where sport has come to a halt for a month because of the social crisis that has left 23 dead and more than 2,000 injured – the fans were undeterred, turning up in large numbers to watch the Swiss and German pair play.

Players from the host countries, such as Juan Martin del Potro in Argentina, Fernando Gonzalez in Chile, and Nicolas Lapentti in Ecuador, also joined in.

But while the fans made the matches a huge success, what made the tour a truly memorable experience for tennis fans was the entertainment Federer and Zverev provided. The non-intense games were a chance for the players to unwind and have fun on the tennis court. They responded with gags, dances at the changeover and hilarious interactions with the crowd even when the match was on. This was Federer at his comic best.

In case you missed the week-long of enjoyment, here’s a look at the best moments from the tour.

When Federer paused mid-match so fans could take a perfect shot

If he does this in matches even I might get a decent photo of him 😂#dorkerer pic.twitter.com/Ss4M1S7N3D — Claire (@FadingTramlines) November 20, 2019

When Maradona’s praise made Federer emotional

The best thing you'll see on Thursday?



Maradona telling Federer he's the greatest - and Federer crying with joy 👀😍🤩#ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/DSMvBKNPTX — 10bet (@10betSports) November 21, 2019

Playing an invisible point

An invisible point in Quite! 😂👻



IG Ventaja Tenis pic.twitter.com/CvPvrd7O3m — Allez Roger (@kah22jad) November 25, 2019

Some players may be making shots ‘from another zip code’ — now how about another *hemisphere*? 🤯



Federer (Northern) & Zverev (Southern) having a hit in La Mitad del Mundo 🇪🇨 with the net on the imaginary line dividing the Earth into the two hemispheres. pic.twitter.com/rpWZZ1GGBp — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) November 24, 2019

Zverev had a lot to say whenever fans spoke to Federer during a match

😂 ¿Y yo qué? 😂



Zverev solo quiere algo de cariño de la gente en México y desata las risas en la Monumental y del propio Roger Federer 😅#FedererxESPN #TheGreatestMatch pic.twitter.com/l7vuoAeMoa — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) November 24, 2019

Bonus: Federer dancing

In case anyone forgets how old Federer really is

Plenty of cute moments

So Cuteee



On_running IG pic.twitter.com/omHPBLbwUR — Allez Roger (@kah22jad) November 25, 2019

We have new camera operator in the house today … @rogerfederer! pic.twitter.com/mPTqoqcPkJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2019

Juan Manuel, thanks for coming to the game. I hope you slept well after the match! 💤 💤

So nice to see kids in the stadium, always! https://t.co/Psc05F2oCd — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 26, 2019

