Tottenham Hotspur came from two goals down to beat Olympiakos 4-2 and qualify for the Champions League last 16 on Jose Mourinho’s home debut on Tuesday, while Robert Lewandowski continued his incredible season by scoring four times for Bayern Munich.

Spurs were one of three teams to secure their place in the knockout phase with one game to spare as Manchester City and Real Madrid also made it to the last 16.

However, it looked like it might not be Tottenham’s night as they went 2-0 down inside 19 minutes in north London with a Youssef El Arabi strike followed by a Ruben Semedo tap-in for Olympiakos.

Mourinho, though, had been unbeaten in his first home game in charge of each of the seven previous clubs he had coached, including in each of his two spells at Chelsea.

Dele Alli pulled one back for Spurs just before the interval, and Lucas Moura set up Harry Kane to equalise five minutes after the break.

Kane scores brace

A thumping Serge Aurier strike completed the turnaround on 73 minutes before Kane headed in Christian Eriksen’s free-kick to become, on his 24th appearance, the quickest player to 20 goals in Champions League history.

“The boys gave everything, the feeling is good and we have difficult matches to come. We can look to the Bayern Munich game with different eyes,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

Tottenham will finish second in Group B behind their final-day opponents Bayern, who made it five wins from five in Europe this season as Lewandowski’s quadruple helped them to a 6-0 win at Red Star Belgrade.

Lewandowski scored four goals in the space of 16 second-half minutes, the first of them a penalty, in between goals by Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso.

Lewandowski has scored four times in a Champions League game once before, for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid in 2013. He now has 27 goals for Bayern this season.

“I am just as happy when I don’t score and we win,” the Polish striker told German Sky.

With AFP Inputs