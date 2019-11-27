Third seed Srikanth Kidambi sailed past Russia’s Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with compatriot Parupalli Kashyap at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Srikanth prevailed 21-12, 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee in the BWF World Tour Super 300 level tournament.

With top seed Shi Yuqi ousted in the opening round (25-23 21-17 by Malaysia’s Soo Teck Zhi), this tournament presents a great chance for Srikanth to end his two-year wait for a title.

Fourth seed B Sai Praneeth also moves into the next round, defeats Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain 21-16, 22-20 in 47 minutes. The 2019 world championships bronze medaliist faces multiple-time junior world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn next.

Among other Indian players in action, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week for his fourth title of 2019, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition.

Sen will face former world No 1 Son Wan Ho next.

India’s Alap Mishra also moved into the round of 16 with a 21-16, 21-16 win Georges Julien Paul from Mauritius.

In the women’s competition, Indian youngster Ashmita Chaliha advanced after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16, 21-16 in a 32-minute contest. She will face Kim Hyo Win in the next round.

