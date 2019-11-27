Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was tight-lipped about his future when asked on Wednesday about making a comeback to the Indian limited-overs setup.

There has been widespread speculation that the 38-year-old may announce his retirement over the past few months. Dhoni has not played a single competitive match since India’s semi-final exit at Manchester against New Zealand.

“January tak mat poocho [don’t ask me anything until January],” said Dhoni at an event in Mumbai.

Dhoni will miss the limited-overs home assignment against the West Indies starting December 6 and comprising of three T20 Internationals and as many number of one-dayers.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has not ruled out Dhoni from featuring in the squad for the 2020 T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in November. Board of Control for Cricket in India chairman MSK Prasad insisted that the panel has “moved on”. He also stated that Dhoni is aware of their intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant.

Dhoni was seen training with Jharkhand’s under-23 team in Ranchi a few days ago, triggering a fresh round of speculation on a possible comeback. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had ruled out an immediate retirement recently.