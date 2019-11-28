The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City on Thursday acquired Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC, making the franchise their eighth club in their global football empire.

The Abu Dhabi-controlled City Football Group announced the take over of the Indian side the day after a US equity fund pumped $500 million in new cash into CFG, taking its value to $4.8 billion.

With CFG acquiring a majority stake of 65% in Mumbai City, here is a look at the other seven clubs owned by the group:

Manchester City (England)

Since taking over the club back in 2008, City have established itself as one of the biggest clubs in European football and have clinched four Premier League trophies, the last two coming after two back-to-back seasons under Pep Guardiola. The CFG is also been in charge of the Manchester City Women’s Team since August 2012.

Read - City Football Group CEO Soriano says they’ll help ISL to be more sustainable

New York City (USA)

New York City was formed in 2013 and were the first foreign club to be brought by the City Football Group, becoming the 20th franchise to be drafted in the renowned Major League Soccer.

The team colours are almost the same as Manchester City’s sky blue and stars like David Villa, Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard have played for New York.

They have not managed to win any silverware in their six years of existence so far but have made it to the playoffs during the last three seasons.

Melbourne City (Australia)

Melbourne City were the third team to join the CFG family in 2014 after they acquired an 80% stake at the club, which was earlier named Melbourne Heart. CFG later acquired the remaining 20% the following year that was owned by businessmen who had a stake in Australian rugby league club Melbourne Storm.

Australian players Tim Mooy and Tim Cahill have played for the club. In 2016, Melbourne City won the FFA Cup.

Yokohama F Marinos (Japan)

Apart from Melbourne City, CFG also acquired a 20% stake in J-League side Yokohama F. Marinos in 2014. The franchise is owned by car manufacturer Nissan, who are also now sponsors of Manchester City.

However, since the takeover, they have been one of the most inconsistent sides in their 18-team domestic league and have failed to win anything.

Atletico Torque (Uruguay)

City acquired Montevideo-based club Atletico Torque in 2017, their first club in South America. Established in 2007, they won promotion to the Uruguayan Primera División in 2018, the first time in history.

Girona FC (Spain)

Founded in 1930, Girona became the second European club after Manchester City to be acquired by the CFG who brought a 44.3% stake. They were relegated from La Liga during the 2018-’19 season but put up many promising performances, that included a 2-1 victory against Real Madrid.

They currently play in the Segunda Division but players such as Aleix Garcia and Pablo Maffeo have played for Manchester City.

Sichuan Jiuniu (China)

Third-tier Chinese club were Sichuan Jiuniu joined the CFG Family earlier this year after the group purchased a 13% stake. They are now up to the China League Two and are eyeing promotion to the first division.