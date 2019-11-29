Unai Emery’s future as Arsenal coach was plunged into further doubt on Thursday when the Gunners slumped to a 2-1 loss in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal are now winless in seven games, the club’s worst run since 1992.

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada’s second-half double for the Germans came after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had opened the scoring in first half injury time for Arsenal inside a half-full Emirates Stadium.

Boos greeted Emery and his misfiring team at the final whistle while disgruntled fans held up banners demanding ‘Emery Out’. Stands at the Emirates Stadium were largely empty on Thursday night (with Frankfurt fans also absent due to an one-game ban).

The former Paris Saint-German manager is teetering on the brink after five Premier League matches without a win – Arsenal are the only side in the top half of the domestic table with a negative goal difference.

His future became even more uncertain on Thursday when they squandered a lead yet again, this time to lose to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The second half performance was abysmal from the Gunners and the feeling now is that the Spaniard has lost the support of the team. The players looked devoid of any inspiration, and given how Alex Lacazette reacted after scoring the equaliser against Southampton last weekend, the feeling is that not many want Emery to continue.

Among the hardcore fans, there is a feeling of anger at the owners and the board too for fostering this feeling of apathy.

Basically, if you are an Arsenal fan, football is not a beautiful game at the moment.

Here are some reactions after Arsenal’s Europa League defeat on Thursday:

The year is 2023. Arsenal are without a win in 4 years. Raul Sanllehi is still backing Unai Emery to turn it around given a little more time. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) November 28, 2019

Arsenal managed 11 shots today. 11. At home. A few days after managing just 12 against Southampton. At home.



Just three in the whole second half and two of those were weak blocked attempts. The last shot in earnest came in the 48th minute. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) November 29, 2019

Waiting for the official Emery has parted ways with Arsenal tweet like pic.twitter.com/jlvlSPHLhM — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) November 29, 2019

Arsenal are going to be looking for Black Friday discount when they sack Emery — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) November 29, 2019

I love this club with my entire life but Arsenal is seriously killing me at the moment...



Can we please make the right decision for once and sack Emery immediately? The longer we wait to get rid of him, the more hate this man will get from the fans.



Get it done NOW @Arsenal. — Evan Cooper (@Lacazest) November 28, 2019

Is it absurd to suggest that Arsenal might get relegated this season? — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) November 28, 2019

We walk hand in hand @ManUtd we with u — FG (@FunnyGooner) November 28, 2019

Wow. No wins in seven. Gone back to the George Graham days. We’ve got our Arsenal back. — FK ☕️🐍 (@fkhanage) November 28, 2019

The problem of Emery is merely a short term tactical one for Arsenal. The real problem is the long term strategic one of a lack of governance and leadership. The owner is absent and the average age of the Board is nearly 75 years old — tim payton (@timpayton) November 28, 2019

I am hurting upset what my club Arsenal has become shame on the people who let Kroenke anywhere near it the lies the lack of care from them is a disgrace Emery has to go but Kroenke must as well 😡😡😡 — Lee Judges (@leemarkjudges) November 29, 2019

The Emirates is empty. Nick Hornby called this in Fever Pitch in 1992. #AFC pic.twitter.com/FPjSW1LwIo — Chas Newkey-Burden (@allthatchas) November 28, 2019

I feel quite sorry for Emery. The players are clearly done with him, and he looks absolutely out of ideas.



It is the responsibility of the people who run this football club to intervene. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) November 28, 2019

Dismal again. No point talking about the performance.



It’s now about how long Raul Sanllehi and KSE will allow this rot to continue.



They’re the ones to truly blame here. — arseblog (@arseblog) November 28, 2019