Unai Emery’s future as Arsenal coach was plunged into further doubt on Thursday when the Gunners slumped to a 2-1 loss in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Arsenal are now winless in seven games, the club’s worst run since 1992.
Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada’s second-half double for the Germans came after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had opened the scoring in first half injury time for Arsenal inside a half-full Emirates Stadium.
Boos greeted Emery and his misfiring team at the final whistle while disgruntled fans held up banners demanding ‘Emery Out’. Stands at the Emirates Stadium were largely empty on Thursday night (with Frankfurt fans also absent due to an one-game ban).
The former Paris Saint-German manager is teetering on the brink after five Premier League matches without a win – Arsenal are the only side in the top half of the domestic table with a negative goal difference.
His future became even more uncertain on Thursday when they squandered a lead yet again, this time to lose to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The second half performance was abysmal from the Gunners and the feeling now is that the Spaniard has lost the support of the team. The players looked devoid of any inspiration, and given how Alex Lacazette reacted after scoring the equaliser against Southampton last weekend, the feeling is that not many want Emery to continue.
Among the hardcore fans, there is a feeling of anger at the owners and the board too for fostering this feeling of apathy.
Basically, if you are an Arsenal fan, football is not a beautiful game at the moment.
Here are some reactions after Arsenal’s Europa League defeat on Thursday: