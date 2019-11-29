The Indian men’s and women’s volleyball teams notched up similar straight game victories to cruise to the semi-finals of the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Friday. The men’s team beat hosts Nepal 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 to top group A while the women’s side defeated Bangladesh 25-8, 25-11, 25-9.

The women’s team will take on Maldives in their last-four clash on Saturday. Though the formal opening ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games will take place on Sunday, some sports events have already begun.

Over 2,700 athletes will compete for 1119 medals, including 319 gold, in 26 game categories. As many as 499 athletes from India are participating in the biggest sporting event of South Asia. The closing ceremony will be held on December 10.

