World No 1 Fan Zhendong won the ITTF World Cup title with a 4-2 win against Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto on Sunday in Chengdu.

Fan lost the first and the third games by a 9-11 and 6-11 margin but found his groove in the last three games, winning them 11-8, 11-2, 11-7. The 22-year-old’s surge at the top of the tree continued. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-ju stunned second seed Ma Long in third-place match.

India’s challenge in the competition ended with G Sathiyan losing to Germany’s fifth seed Timo Boll in the first round. Sathiyan was India’s only representative. Fan was never really challenged through the competition all the way upto the final, where he managed a turnaround to add yet another World Cup title to his kitty.