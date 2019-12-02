The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 to be contested in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups. India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

India are the most successful team having won four titles to date, including in 2018, when they beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

India won the U-19 World Cup in 2018. ICC

Ahead of the World Cup, India U-19 will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against South Africa U19 followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U19, India U19, Zimbabwe U19 and New Zealand U19.

India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), Priyam Garg (Captain) (UPCA), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper) (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Shubhang Hegde (KSCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Sushant Mishra (JSCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA)

India U19 squad for the tour of South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), Priyam Garg (Captain) (UPCA), Dhruv Chand Jurel – (vice-captain & wicket-keeper) (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Shubhang Hegde (KSCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Sushant Mishra (JSCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA)