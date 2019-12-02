The Board of Control for Cricket in India has plans to inaugurate the world’s largest cricket stadium, that is being currently built at Ahmedabad, with an exhibition game between Asia XI and World XI in March next year, according to a report by The Indian Express. The proposed match will be subject to International Cricket Council’s approval.

The new Sardar Patel Stadium, built after the old one at Motera was brought down, is set to cost about Rs 700 crores and will be the biggest cricket venue in the world in terms of capacity when ready. The stadium will house 1,10,000 people, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground which has a capacity of 1,00,024 people.

“There will be Asia XI vs World XI game but it will be subject to ICC’s approval,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told the to The Indian Express after BCCI’s AGM held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ganguly was waiting for confirmation from the Gujarat Cricket Association of the stadium’s readiness and has been informed that it will be ready early next year.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is also supposed to host two T20Is between an Asia XI and a World XI in March 2020, as part of nationwide celebrations to commemorate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding father.

A report by ESPNCricinfo had quoted BCB president Nazmul Hassan saying that in an ICC meeting in July, the members had unanimously allowed these two games to have international status