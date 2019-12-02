India bagged as many as nine medals, including two golds, in the taekwondo event of the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Monday.

India won a gold in male team poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category) with the trio of Lalthlamunapuia, Lalafakzuala and Daniel Lalhumthanga claiming the top honours. The duo of Gaurav Singh and Harsha Singha bagged gold in the pair poomsae (23 years above to under-29 category) event.

India won silver medals in the male team poomsae (23 years above category), female team poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category), female individual poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category), female individual poomsae (29 years above), male individual poomsae (23 years above to under-29 category) and pair poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category) events. Gangphung won India’s lone medal – a bronze – in the male individual poomsae (29 years above category).