In-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav was on Monday named the captain of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team a week ahead of start of the domestic powerhouse’s campaign.

The 29-year-old was in red-hot form during the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where Mumbai exited from the Super League stage.

“Going by the new constitution, they [ad-hoc selection committee] invited Surya and appointed him as the captain,” a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Yadav was replaced as the captain during the 2014-’15 Ranji season mid-way and was dropped for the previous last edition of the tournament. Yadav will look to make a fresh start and turn the fortunes of the 41-time Ranji champions in the upcoming season.

Yadav’s leadership skills will be tested in the new season and is one of the senior players of the team. In 72 first-class matches, he has amassed 4,818 runs with 12 hundreds and 24 half centuries. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Milind Rege-led ad-hoc selection committee of the MCA has finalised the Mumbai squad, though the association was yet to publish the news on its on its website. Mumbai begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Baroda in Vadodara from December 9.

