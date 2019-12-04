Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was on Wednesday named in the 16-member Saurashtra squad for the first two Ranji Trophy games beginning from December 9.

The senior selection committee of Saurashtra Cricket Association selected 16 members of the senior team for first two matches of the Ranji Trophy, which is led by left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

It will be good practice for Pujara as India will be playing a Test match only after two months as they play New Zealand in February. Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri has been appointed as Saurashtra head coach. Saurashtra, who are the runners-up of the previous season, are placed in the Elite Group B and begin their campaign with a game against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala.

Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kamlesh Makwana, Snell Patel, Chirag Jani, Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Divyaraj Chauhan, Jay Chauhan.