Tabraiz Shamsi left fans amazed on Wednesday after his ‘magical’ wicket celebration during a Mzansi Super League match.

The South African spinner, representing Paarl Rocks in a T20 game against Durban Heat at the Boland Park, ended up doing a magic trick on a cricket field while celebrating a wicket.

The 29-year-old dismissed Durham Heat batsman Wihab Lubbe by getting him caught at covers by Hardus Viljoen. So happy was he with his breakthrough that he pulled a red handkerchief out of his pocket and turned it into a stick by using a magic trick.

Fans in the stadium and commentators couldn’t believe what they had just seen and Shamsi’s unique celebration soon went viral on social media. So much so that MSL actually shared a video of it themselves on their Twitter handle.

Tabraiz Shamsi with the greatest celebration in sporting history. pic.twitter.com/o6UKtF0gS0 — 𝕁𝕚𝕞 𝔸𝕣𝕟𝕠𝕥𝕥 (@jimarnott23) December 4, 2019

Shamsi has had a start-stop career for South Africa. He has played two Tests, 17 One-Day Internationals and 16 T20Is for the Proteas and has taken a total of 37 international wickets.