Days after Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly said that two Tamil Nadu Premier League franchises were suspended due to allegations of corruptions, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association on Friday denied Ganguly’s claims, stating that TNPL franchises were still intact according to a report by The Indian Express.

However, the TNCA has asked franchise Tuti Patriots to change their ownership by removing two co-owners.

“No TNPL franchise has been suspended or banned,” TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy was quoted as saying.

The TNCA suggested Tuti Patriots should expel their two co-owners after the state association’s inquiry committee reportedly found connection between the co-owners and bookies. Selvakumar, the other co-owner of Tuti Patriots, will now have the full authority of the franchise.

“We have asked Tuti Patriots to change their ownership pattern. They had three major stakeholders and two of them have been asked to go. The principal owner now has the entire control. We have informed this to the BCCI and its Anti-Corruption Unit,” a TNCA official said.

Ganguly had earlier said it is very hard for the BCCI to stop tournaments because somebody is just approached.

“We have dealt with it (in case of TNPL and KPL). We have spoken to respective states. The KPL is on hold now till all these get cleared,” he said.

“There are tournaments in Chennai, Saurashtra and Mumbai. For Saurashtra and Mumbai, there have not been any complaints, but in Chennai, there have been a couple of complaints, but we will deal with it,” he added.