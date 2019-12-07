Kalyani is all set to welcome Mohun Bagan as the Mariners are slated to play their first home match of the ongoing I-League 2019-’20 season against Churchill Brothers on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan, who come at the back of a stalemate against Aizawl FC, will host the Red Machines, who kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory against former champions Punjab FC.

Incidentally, the Green and Maroons were not able to manage a win against the Goan side last season. However, the Kolkata giants would look forward to kick-start their first home game with nothing less than three points.

Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna would want his strikers to get into the business. The Spaniard would hopefully field Salvador Perez alongside Suhair VP in the attacking lineup with support from Julian Colinas and Joseba Beitia with an aim to inflict some early damage to the Red Machines.

Speaking ahead of the game at the official pre-match press conference, Kibu Vicuna said, “Only two teams walked away with points from an away game in the first week. It’s us and Real Kashmir. We should have returned with three points from Aizawl, but unfortunately, we came home with one.

“Now we are ready to face Churchill Brothers at our home and we are prepared to show our best version to earn those three points. Our only objective is to win and we are ready to do it,” Vicuna mentioned.

On the other hand, visitors Churchill Brothers FC Goa would walk into the game with a psychological advantage. Not only have they earned a win from their season opener, but they have also fired in three goals against former champions Punjab FC.

Talismanic striker and skipper Willis Deon Plaza will lead the line for the Goan side with able support from Lalkhawpuimawia Mapuia.

While the former Aizawl FC forward has already showcased his worth scoring a brace in their season opener, a lot more would be expected out of the duo as they gear up to face the Kolkata Giants.

Although they managed to walk away with a clean sheet against Punjab FC, their defensive capabilities would be put to a real test against Mohun Bagan on Sunday.

Churchill, however, boast of a robust defensive line comprising Jovel Martins, the Trindidian duo of Abu Bakr and Robert Junior Primus, with an equally efficient midfield trio of Gambian Ceesay Dawda, Ghanaian Kalif Alhassan and Israil Gurung.

Ahead of their game against Mohun Bagan, Churchill’s Dawda Cessay said, “The win was important and we are happy to enter this game with the momentum behind us. Our aim is to carry the momentum and play to our strengths. Winning always helps in building the morale of the team and we are in the process of building a collective squad. We have a new coach who is very tactical and understanding.

“Our only objective from any game is to return with a win,” he maintained.

Club Captain, Plaza further said, “ It doesn’t matter which game you are playing, or where you are playing. It is going to be a high-pressure situation whenever you are fighting for something. This is going to be the same for the Mohun Bagan game, or for any other game. We just have to keep our focus and ensure that we stick to our plan.”

It will undoubtedly turn out to be an intriguing contest between the powerhouses where Mohun Bagan will look forward to overcoming their statistical as well as psychological disadvantages against a team that is known to attack from both ends.