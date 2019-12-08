Brisbane Heat got the better of Adelaide Strikers to claim their second successive Women’s Big Bash League title on Sunday. Chasing a target of 162 runs in the final, the Heat ended up winning the match by six wickets.

The Heat got off to a solid start in the chase with Beth Mooney (56 not out) going on the offensive early on. But Tahila McGrath provided the breakthrough for the Strikers as she removed Maddy Green (11) in the fourth over.

Mooney then got together with Sammy-Jo Johnson to add 27 runs for the second wicket. Johnson seemed set for a big innings as she hit Sophie Devine for four sixes in one over and scored 27 runs in just 11 balls. But Devine had the last laugh as she removed Johnson with a simple return catch.

The Heat needing 108 from 90 to win at that time and they got just the right partnership with Mooney and Jess Jonassen (33) adding 67 runs for the third wicket.

Grace Harris (2) failed to get going and was dismissed by McGrath in the 16th over. But Mooney and Laura Harris (19 not out) buckled up to take their team home and finish the match with 11 balls remaining.

Earlier, the Strikers posted a total of 161/7 in 20 overs thanks to a 33-ball 55 by Amanda Wellington at No 6.

They got off to a poor start as Devine (5) was sent packing in the second over. Suzie Bates and McGrath then put on a 59-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter perished for 33 runs off 20 balls in the eighth over.

The Strikers were pegged back consistently by the Heat and were reduced to 93/5 in the 14th over. But Wellington’s gritty half-century and Tegan McPharlin’s cameo of 18 runs ensured their team got to a fighting total.

Mooney was named the player of the match for scoring a half-century, effecting a run-out and completing one stumping.