Ankita Raina clinched both the singles and doubles title at the $25K International Tennis Federation in Solapur, Maharashtra to make it a successful weekend. The India No 1 won her second title of 2019 after another $25K Singapore and her first in doubles this season.

It was a good week for the world No 188 who was seeded second in Solapur. In the final on Sunday, she beat fifth-seeded Naiktha Bains of Great Britain 6-3, 6-3 to lift a trophy at home. This is the first time she beat Bains.

However, her biggest challenge was the semi-final against Britain’s Katie Boulter. The top-ranked Indian player on the WTA circuit fought back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in a tough three-setter on Saturday.

On the same day, Raina clinched the doubles title with partner Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway. They beat Berfu Cengiz and Despina Papamichail in the final that needed a super tie-break with the scoreline reading 5-7, 6-4, 10-3.

Raina was the last Indian standing in Solapur after the quarter-finals and ensured that the local tennis fans had something to celebrate. It was a good win for the 26-year-old who had lost in the second round to compatriot Karman Kaur Thandi in her previous tournament at Gwalior.