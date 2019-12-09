Defending champion PV Sindhu will have to tackle a tricky group stage in her quest to retain her BWF World Tour Finals crown in Guangzhou, China.

The reigning world champion, who hasn’t been in the best of form since the triumph, has been clubbed with former world number one Akane Yamaguchi and local hopes He Bingjiao and Chen Yufei in Group A. The other group comprises world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Nozomi Okuhara, Ratchanok Intanon and Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

The top two players from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

As Sindhu and Yamaguchi, who defeated the Indian in the summit clash of the year-end tournament in 2017, have been struggling for form in the second half of the year, Yu Fei and Bingjiao would start as favourites in the group.

In men’s singles, world No 1 Kento Momota has been clubbed with Jonatan Christie, Wang Tzu Wei and Anders Antonsen in Group A while Group B will have Chou Tien Chen, Chen Long, Viktor Axelsen and Anthony Ginting.