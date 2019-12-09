Manipur fast bowler Rex Singh is once again making heads turn. On Monday, the left-arm pacer starred with the ball during Manipur’s match against Mizoram on the opening day of 2019-’20 Ranji Trophy season at Jadavpur University Ground in Salt Lake on Monday.

Batting first in the Plate Group match, Mizoram were bundled out for just 65 in just under an hour with Rex Singh being the wrecker-in-chief. The 19-year-old registered figures of 8-4-22-8 and five of the batsmen who he dismissed, were out for nought.

Watch his wickets here:

Wow, Rex Singh on fire for Manipur v Mizoram in the #RanjiTrophy!



He's picked all the 8 wickets so far! pic.twitter.com/v7g51j8hLY — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) December 9, 2019

The youngster later scored an unbeaten fifty as Manipur finished the day with 255/7 at stumps, accumulating a lead of 190 runs.

Singh first grabbed the headlines last year when he claimed 10 wickets during a Cooch Behar Trophy game against Bihar in December. His heroics earned him a promotion to the U-19 Indian cricket team, becoming the first player from his state to be drafted in the national setup.

Earlier last month, he even made his Twenty20 debut for Manipur during the 2019-’20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Rajasthan.

Born in Imphal, Singh started playing cricket with tennis ball in his backyard. As reported by Sportstar, he was initially interested in football and taekwondo, but switched to cricket on the recommendation of his coach Ph Rohendro Singh.

“My coach advised me to bowl with leather ball and I just followed him. That helped me gain confidence,” he said

“After that, I have worked on my bowling and mastered left-arm swing. That has helped me immensely and later, when I travelled to the National Cricket Academy, I learned how to develop overall skills. I am reaping those benefits,” Singh added.