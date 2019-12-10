Prithvi Shaw could make his comeback in the Indian Test team soon, after an extended spell away due to injury and then a ban over doping violation. Shaw returned to competitive cricket after serving an eight-month doping ban last month and has been playing domestic cricket for Mumbai since.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the 20-year-old might be part of the India’s Test squad for the New Zealand tour early next year. The selectors are considering him for the third opener’s slot for the series in February.

Shaw, who has played just two Test matches – against West Indies last year – was part of India’s squad for the Australia tour last December but was ruled out of the entire series after suffering an ankle ligament tear during a warm-up game.

Mayank Agawarl, who was called up in his absence, has since made his way into the team and established a good opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. The other potential back-up openers for India are KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, who have both been dropped due to form.

Before the Test series, Shaw is set to part of the India A team that will play two four-day games against New Zealand A, continued the Indian Express report.

The other Indian Test specialist players – Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Agarwal – are also expected to be part of India A tour for one game in order to get acclimatised to the conditions.