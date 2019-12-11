Opener Mayank Agarwal on Wednesday was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India as injured Shikhar Dhawan’s replacement for India’s upcoming One-day International series against West Indies.

A press release from BCCI stated that Dhawan suffered a deep cut on his left knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat. The release added that the BCCI medical team feels that while Dhawan’s wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before regaining full match fitness.

Agarwal was in terrific nick in the recent home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, slamming two double hundreds. With Karnataka teammate KL Rahul also a part of the ODI setup, it will be interesting to see if Agarwal makes his ODI debut. India and West Indies are locked 1-1 in the Twenty20 International series with the decider to be played in Mumbai.

India’s squad for ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,