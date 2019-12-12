Snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan added another chapter to his colourful career on Wednesday by refusing to shake hands with his opponent and the referee before a match at the Scottish Open on health grounds.

Traditionally, players shake hands with each other and the official before play begins but five-times world champion O’Sullivan was reluctant to do just that in Glasgow because of health concerns.

Instead he tried to fist bump both James Cahill and the referee before triumphing 4-0 in an all-English contest.

“I’ll admit I’m a bit OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) with germs,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport after the match.

“I don’t open door handles, I always have tissues on door handles. I am a bit OCD like that,” the 44-year-old added.

“I have got a bit of a germ thing. It’s easier to do that and I don’t get any germs.”

Cahill recorded a shock win over O’Sullivan at last year’s World Championship but ‘the Rocket’ was too strong for the 23-year-old on Wednesday, taking just over 30 minutes to complete a whitewash win.

Meanwhile, China’s Ding Junhui, who won the UK Championship title last weekend, advanced into the last 32 with a 4-0 win over compatriot Mei Xiwen secured with breaks of 132 and 100.

Reigning champion Mark Allen beat Louis Heathcote 4-1.