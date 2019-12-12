The Indian Super League has postponed the football match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC in Guwahati, which has been placed under an indefinite curfew following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The game was slated to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday but ISL decided to not go ahead with it.

“Due to ongoing unrest in Guwahati, match 37 between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has been postponed until further notice,” a statement from ISL read.

“The safety of fans, players and league staff is off paramount importance which led to this decision.”

The two teams did not train on Wednesday and the pre-match media interactions were also called off.

Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night while Army was called in at four places.

Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday after the two north-eastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive CAB.

All Assam Students’ Union has called for a protest in Guwahati.