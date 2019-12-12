Aishwarya Khubchandani of Maharashtra underlined her supremacy with an authoritative, straight three-game win against her statemate Samantha Chai in the women’s final to bag a grand double crown in the 76th CCI Western India Squash Championship in Mumbai.

Khubchandani had earlier clinched the girls under-19 title of the championship. Later, Goa’s Yash Fadte, who had claimed the boys under-19 title, also completed twin successes when, in convincing fashion, he brushed aside the resistance from second seed Gaurav Nandrajog of Delhi by wining in four intense games at 11-8, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6.

The joint 3/4-seed Khubchandani gradually unsettled her senior opponent before cruising to a 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 without much ado. “I am not surprised about finishing the match so fast. I had expected quite a challenge from Samantha, but I played to my strengths and cleverly changed tactics to unsettle her,” she said. “In a way I am happy it finished the match quickly as I have had quite a long tournament, playing in both the categories,” Khubchandani added.

Fadte pocketed the men’s winners purse of Rs 1.40 lakh, while Khubchandani was presented with the women’s top prize of Rs 70,500.

Results: Women: 3/4-Aishwarya Khubchandani (MH) beat Samantha Chai (MH) 11-8, 11-6, 11-3.

Men: Yash Fadte (GA) 2-Gaurav Nandrajog (DL) 11-8, 10 -12, 11-6, 11-6.