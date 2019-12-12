Top seeded Indian shuttlers Tanmoy Boruah and Tasnim Mir registered contrasting victories to enter the U-15 pre-quarterfinals Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 2019 in Surabaya, Indonesia on Thursday.

Assam boy Tanmoy had to fight hard during his 21-17, 15-21, 21-14 win over Malaysia’s Ramno Ferdinan in the third-round match while, Gujarat’s Tasnim notched up a comfortable 21-11, 21-15 victory against Kanaya Putri of Indonesia in the second round.

Later, Tanmoy also went on to beat Japanese pair of Ryudai Konta and Haruto Terauchi 21-8, 21-17 while playing alongside Lakshay Sharma in men’s doubles second round match. The Indian duo have the top billing in that category as well.

Another highlight of the day was Tara Sharma who upset third seed Lee Xinyi Megan of Singapore in the U-15 women’s singles match following her 22-20, 21-14 hard-fought win.

In the U-17 category, top seeded Varun Kapur also entered last-16 after thrashing Vietnam’s Thanh Dat Bui 21-9, 21-12 in the men’s singles second round match.

However, 12th seeded Pranav Rao Gandham and eighth seeded Meghana Reddy’s challenge came to an end in the U-17 boys’ and girls’ singles category respectively.

While Pranav lost to Hu Yu Chi of Chinese Taipei 13-21, 21-16, 14-21, Meghana suffered a 16-21, 13-21 defeat against Japan’s Sorano Yoshikawa.