Former India captain Anil Kumble wants Shreyas Iyer to bat at the crucial No 4 position in the upcoming One-Day International series against the West Indies, which according to him will be a tough challenge for the Indian bowlers.

“With Shikhar [Dhawan] not being there it again gives KL Rahul chance to open the batting. We have seen Shreyas Iyer’s quality and he has grown in stature, so I would like him to be at number four,” he told Star Sports.

West Indies lost Twenty20 International leg of the tour, going 1-2 to the hosts. The three-match ODI series will start in Chennai.

Giving his views on the series starting Sunday, Kumble said India’s bowling attack will have to be at its best to get the better of a powerful West Indies batting line-up.

“I’d like to see the bowling come through because against West Indies it would be a challenge. They’re all powerful hitters. The surfaces are going to be good and so, you would want the bowling to come good,” added Kumble, who has 619 Test and 337 ODI wickets for India.

With PTI Inputs