Indian shuttlers Tasnim Mir and Tara Shah will face each other in the women’s singles final of the Asian U-15 Junior Badminton Championships after their respective semi-final victories in Surabaya

on Saturday.

While top-seeded Mir thrashed Japan’s Sora Ishioka 21-16, 21-11, Tara beat her Japanese opponent Kazune Iwato 21-18, 21-14. The final will be played on Sunday. Earlier, in the quarter-finals, both Mir and Shah claimed easy wins against Japan’s Maya Taguchi and Mei Sudo respectively.

Mir won 21-11, 21-13 while Shah registered a 21-11, 21-17 win. However, the other Indian shuttlers failed to progress further. In the men’s U-15 singles quarter-finals, top-seeded Tanmoy Boruah and Ankit Mondal suffered defeats. While, Boruah went down 12-21, 12-21 against local boy Alwi Farhan, Mondal lost to Malaysia’s Low Han Chen 12-21, 13-21.

In the women’s doubles, Pranavi Natarajan and Sarumathi Venkatesh lost their U-17 quarter-finals 18-21, 19-21 against Indonesian pair of Meilysa Trisas Puspita Sari and Rachel Allessya Rose. In mixed doubles, Ganabadha Karthikeyan and Sania Sikkandar went down fighting 19-21, 21-19, 16-21 against Korea’s Yeon Ju Oh and Seul Park.

In the men’s doubles quarter-finals, Boruah and Lakshay Sharma lost to Chinese Taipei pair of Lai Po Yu and Tsai Fu Cheng 15-21, 10-21 while Lokesh Reddy and Mondal suffered 17-21, 13-21 defeat against Japan’s Yudai Okimoto and Daigo Tanioka.