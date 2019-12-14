FC Goa emerged 2-1 winners against ATK following a Indian Super League game of two halves at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

After a first-half laden with inaction, the game saw three goals in six minutes after the break which ultimately settled the fixture in favour of the hosts. Mourtada Fall (60’) headed in the opener for Goa but ATK equalised through Jobby Justin (64’). Ferran Corominas (66’) made an impact at the other end two minutes later to restore his side’s advantage.

With 15 points from eight matches, Sergio Lobera’s team has displaced ATK at the top of the table. Antonio Habas’ men are second with 14 points.

Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues bossed the midfield and forced ATK inside their own cage. However, neither team was able to carve out clear-cut chances. David Williams charged at the Goa defence just before the break, in an attempt to create something for his team. Seriton Fernandes’ firm challenge prevented the forward from getting a shot away quickly before Carlos Pena came around to clear the danger.

Goa’s dominance was finally rewarded from a set-piece at the hour-mark. Brandon Fernandes picked up his fifth assist of the season by delivering an excellent free-kick towards the far post from the right flank. Mourtada Fall outmuscled Augustin Garcia to head the ball into the net to put Goa ahead.

Jobby Justin’s maiden ISL goal turned out to be ATK’s equliser. Sehnaj Singh fed Roy Krishna into the box but Fall slid in with a brilliant tackle to take the ball off the striker. A minute after coming on, Jobby was at the right place at the right time to tap home the rebound.

The game opened up after the deadlock was broken and Goa regained their lead immediately. From a quick counter, Boumous played a clever ball across the goal from the right for Ferran Corominas who guided it in at the near post to make an impact on his return from injury.

Goa’s composure on the ball stopped ATK from getting back into the game and the home crowd had plenty of reasons to celebrate when the scoreline remained unchanged at the full-time whistle.